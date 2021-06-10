Flight operations at Mumbai airport suspend for 30 minutes due to low visibility

Flight operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) remained suspended for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday due to low visibility.

Three flights were affected as a result of the runway operation's closure, CSMIA said in a statement.

''Due to low visibility, flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended between 4:04 pm and 4:32 pm on Thursday as a precautionary step,'' the private airport operator said.

The airport witnessed two go-arounds and one diversion to Ahmedabad during this period, it said.

Operations have resumed and continue to proceed as per schedule, CSMIA added in the statement.

