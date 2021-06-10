Panel to revive badly hit TN tourism sector post-COVID

Tamil Nadu tourism, badly affected by the pandemic both in terms of tourist arrivals and revenue loss, is in the process of evolving a roadmap to revive the sector.

Tourism minister M Mathiventhan on Thursday directed officials to constitute an expert committee to develop post-COVID tourism recovery plan.

Aiming to put the sector on the recovery path, thereby revitalising livelihood opportunities, the minister, who reviewed the issues afflicting the tourism industry, asked the department officials to devise appropriate plans to lure tourists to the state.

''Tourist destinations across Tamil Nadu saw a drastic decline in the arrival of tourists since the last 18 months owing to the pandemic.As a result, the tourism stakeholders lost substantial income,'' an official release said.

The post-COVID tourism recovery plan, which is being taken up on the advice of Chief Minister M K Stalin, will take into account the safety of tourists visiting Tamil Nadu in the near future, besides appropriate measures to enhance the income of the stakeholders, it said.

Mathiventhan directed the officials to prepare a project report for landmark lighting and projection show at the statue of Thiruvalluvar located in Kanyakumari district, to attract more tourists including foreign nationals.

At the review meeting in which principal secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs department, P.Chandra Mohan, tourism Commissioner and managing director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) T P Rajesh, and other officers participated, the minister sought a proposal to improve the art gallery and infrastructure in the tourism complex at the ancient port town of the Cholas Poompuhar.PTI JSP BN BALA BN BALA

