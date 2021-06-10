Left Menu

All-women team of Central Railway inspects freight train

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:22 IST
All-women team of Central Railway inspects freight train
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, an all-women team of the Central Railway inspected a freight train, an official release said on Thursday. Freight trains are inspected at certain stations to check travel-worthiness.

For the first time a women technicians' team has been formed at the Kalyan Goods Yard in Thane district for intensive examination of freight rakes, the CR said in the release.

A rake of 44 BOST-type empty wagons, meant for steel loading, was examined by a ten-member women's team on June 8, marking a first, it added.

The CR transported 12.57 million tonnes of freight during April-May 2021 against 7.55 million tonnes during the same period in 2020, achieving 66 per cent increase, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021