All-women team of Central Railway inspects freight train

In a first, an all-women team of the Central Railway inspected a freight train, an official release said on Thursday. Freight trains are inspected at certain stations to check travel-worthiness.

For the first time a women technicians' team has been formed at the Kalyan Goods Yard in Thane district for intensive examination of freight rakes, the CR said in the release.

A rake of 44 BOST-type empty wagons, meant for steel loading, was examined by a ten-member women's team on June 8, marking a first, it added.

The CR transported 12.57 million tonnes of freight during April-May 2021 against 7.55 million tonnes during the same period in 2020, achieving 66 per cent increase, it said.

