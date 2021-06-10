Left Menu

USTR Tai says will join Biden in Brussels for talks on EU trade disputes

USTR Tai says will join Biden in Brussels for talks on EU trade disputes
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday she will accompany President Joe Biden to Brussels next week for "intense negotiations" to try to resolve trade disputes over aircraft, steel and aluminum.

Tai said in prepared remarks at an AFL-CIO union event that she will fight for the rights and interests of U.S. workers in those industries and work to set new standards to combat China's industrial policies.

"We'll participate in intense negotiations to resolve the 16-year-old Boeing/Airbus disputes and to find a path forward on products like steel and aluminum," Tai said.

