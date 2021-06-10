Left Menu

National Fertilizers Q4 loss at Rs 10 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:02 IST
National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated loss at Rs 9.53 crore for March quarter 2020-21.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 248.65 crore in the year-ago period, NFL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined to Rs 2,961.17 crore from Rs 3,014.43 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

For the year 2020-21, NFL reported a consolidated profit of Rs 237.08 crore compared to a loss of Rs 181.06 crore in the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations during the year fell 9.36 per cent at Rs 11,905.66 crore compared to Rs 13,135.36 crore in 2019-20.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 71.35 apiece, up 0.49 per cent on BSE.

