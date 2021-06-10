Left Menu

Online registration for OPD services begins at GIMS, Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:07 IST
The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has started an online registration facility for patients, a move that will help them avoid queues and waiting periods at the hospital, officials said on Thursday.

GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said the decision is a push to the 'Digital India' initiative and will make the booking of appointments with the doctor at the hospital simpler and convenient for the people.

“For the first visit to the hospital, the patient is required to visit the GIMS website www.gims.ac.in or www.ors.gov.in. Thereafter, click on online registration, verify your Aadhar card, select GIMS hospital, choose the department, date and an SMS will be received on the registered mobile number for appointment,” Gupta said.

“The users can then go directly to the central registration counter and seek consultation from the senior faculty without any waiting period,” he said.

Gupta said the online platform will allay fears of long queues, enable smooth monitoring of patient flow and encourage COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Earlier in May, the GIMS had taken the initiative of teleconsultation services via e-Sanjeevani web portal and Upchar mobile app.

Digitalisation of laboratory reports and blood availability in the hospital is also in the pipeline, the hospital said in a statement.

“Through these services, the GIMS will transform into an e-hospital in the near future,” it added.

