Karnataka receives life-saving equipment from companies

Various innovative life-saving equipment which will help treat Covid infected patients, were handed over to the Karnataka government by companies through C-CAMP on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who received the equipment worth Rs 2.

5 crore, on behalf of the government, said the equipment would go a long way in providing quality treatment to the infected.

The equipment includes 200 oxygen concentrators, 200 contactless vital parameter monitoring units and 15 CPAP+HFNC units for non-invasive ventilation support, Narayan said in a statement.

He thanked the companies for generously donating the critical equipment and joining the hands with the government in its battle against the pandemic.

