BMC starts doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 home isolation patients

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday started supplying oxygen concentrators at the doorsteps of COVID-19 patients in home isolation and requiring oxygen, an official said.

Twenty-one oxygen concentrators, which were pre-booked through a dedicated app, were delivered, the civic body said in a statement.

A concentrator takes the oxygen from the room or nearby surroundings, purifies and produces it for the person in need.

The oxygen concentrator can be booked through the Odisha Covid Dashboard portal.

A person has to do a registration and once the booking is accepted, the concentrator will be delivered to the applicant's address on verification of ID proof, the BMC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

