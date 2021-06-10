Redmi India clocks over Rs 3,000 cr in sales from Note 10 series in India

Redmi India, a sub brand of Xiaomi India, on Thursday said it has clocked sales of over 2 million units, worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, of its Redmi Note 10 series across all platforms since the launch of the range in March.

The range - which includes Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 - is priced at Rs 12,499 onwards.

''Since the launch of the first Redmi Note in the country, Note series have set some really high standards in the category with our devices becoming the de-facto choice in the mid-premium price segment. We are overwhelmed and grateful to our Mi fans for this huge response and support we have got from our Mi family, fans and consumers,'' Redmi India Business Head Sneha Tainwala said in a statement.

Xiaomi is the biggest player in the Indian smartphone market and had 26 per cent share in the first quarter of 2021, as per data from Counterpoint Research. India's smartphone shipments grew 23 per cent year-on-year to reach over 38 million units in the March 2021 quarter.

Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo are the other leading players in the top five tally.

On Wednesday, Xiaomi India had said its Mi 11X series - which includes two devices - has clocked sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch. The series was launched on April 23 and is priced at Rs 29,999 onwards. ''With an aim to elevate the overall user experience, the Rs 300 crore mark is a testimony to consumers' acceptance for brand Mi...As we continue to expand our Mi smartphone portfolio in the market, we will continue bringing premium and feature-packed devices that our consumers can count on,” Vivek Kumar, Business Lead at Mi smartphones, said.

