Unacademy revamps app to enhance learner experience

Unacademy on Thursday said it has revamped its app to include new features like hand raising, study groups and live mentorship, as the edutech major looks to make its platform more intuitive and interactive.

Hemesh Singh, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Unacademy, said the company took into account all the feedback it had received to ''elevate the learning experience to an entirely different level''.

''Through these new features, we have managed to create an experience that is world-class, unique and completely seamless. But, this is just the beginning, we are setting the stage for better, stronger and more effective learning solutions," he said during a virtual event.

The revamp includes a host of product-level additions such as raise a hand, planner, study groups, live mentorship, among others that are designed to make the learning experience more interactive and intuitive, he added.

The 'raise a hand' option allows learners to raise their hands virtually in a live class, and on being invited by the educator, similar to an offline class setting. The planner feature can help learners keep track of live classes, upcoming tests, important announcements and personalised messages, while the group study feature helps learners preparing for the same goal to come together to study, collaborate and compete with each other in weekly competitions.

There is also a provision for one-on-one sessions that can be booked with an educator to solve a doubt, discuss an upcoming exam, or discuss a concept.

The platform has also revamped the profile section for learners to track progress, test grades, academic performance etc.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy has over 50,000 registered educators and more than 49 million learners. The Unacademy Group consists of Unacademy, PrepLadder, Mastree, CodeChef, Graphy, and Relevel. It is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

