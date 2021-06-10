At 6,499 MW, Delhi sees highest power demand so far this summer

Reeling under sultry weather, Delhi on Thursday recorded a peak power demand of 6,499 MW, the highest so far this summer, discom officials said.

The national capital's peak power demand had soared to 6,329 MW on Wednesday night, crossing last year's peak demand of 6,314 MW, they said.

Advertisement

The real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, showed the city's peak power demand was 6,499 MW at 3:10 PM on Thursday.

Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 10 per cent in 48 hours and over 40 per cent from June 1 mainly due to the easing of the Covid lockdown and humid weather, the officials said.

The city's three discoms, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power DDL, successfully met the peak power demand of 2,842 MW, 1,464 MW and 1,836 MW respectively, with the combined demand peaking at 6,499 MW.

A TPDDL spokesperson said the discom successfully met the peak power demand of 1,836 MW on Thursday afternoon, the highest so far this season, without any network constraint or outage.

''The company has adequately prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations,'' he said.

Because of the lockdown, Delhi's peak power demand recorded on June 29, 2020 (6,314 MW) was lower than the all-time high of 7,409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019, the discom officials said.

This year, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW, factoring in the lockdown and weather conditions. Originally, it was estimated to hover around 7,900 MW, they said.

Ensuring smooth supply depends as much on proper power arrangements as on accurate demand forecasting and robust distribution network, said a spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.

The BSES discoms are fully prepared to meet the power demand of their over 45 lakh consumers and 1.8 crore residents of south, west, east and central Delhi during the summer months, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)