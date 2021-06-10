C'garh:Three dead as truck falls on car

Three persons were killed and two others injured when a paddy-laden truck overturned and fell on their car in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Thursday, police said. The deceased were identified as Gopal Kewat (60), Madan Kewat (59) and Gyan Singh Kewat (40). Digeshwar Kewat and Dev Singh Kewat were injured, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Narad Suryavanshi. The victims were returning in the car from the district hospital where a relative had been treated for snake-bite. The driver of the paddy-laden truck lost control after which it overturned and fell on the car, the official said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The car was completely crushed. The bodies were sent for post-mortem while the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police official added.

