Russian PM signs withdrawal from Russia-U.S. 'open land' memorandum

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:06 IST
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to withdraw from a post-Cold War agreement with the United States that eased restrictions on diplomats travelling around each other's countries, the government order showed on Thursday.

Mishustin's approval is a formal decision that takes forward Russia's intention to withdraw from the 1992 memorandum of understanding on "open lands" that allowed each other's diplomats to travel without seeking permission.

Last week, Russia's deputy foreign minister announced the upcoming decision to withdraw from the memorandum, days before the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

