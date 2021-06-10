Russian PM signs withdrawal from Russia-U.S. 'open land' memorandum

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to withdraw from a post-Cold War agreement with the United States that eased restrictions on diplomats travelling around each other's countries, the government order showed on Thursday.

Mishustin's approval is a formal decision that takes forward Russia's intention to withdraw from the 1992 memorandum of understanding on "open lands" that allowed each other's diplomats to travel without seeking permission.

Advertisement

Last week, Russia's deputy foreign minister announced the upcoming decision to withdraw from the memorandum, days before the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)