Puri-Kamakhya Special weekly train from June 20
- Country:
- India
A special weekly train will run between Puri in Odisha and Kamakhya in Assam from June 20, the East Coast Railway said on Thursday.
The Kamakhya-Puri train will have stoppages in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Midnapore, Asansol, Durgapur, Rampurhat, Malda, New Jalpaiguri and Rangiya, it said.
The train will leave Kamakhya at 8.10 pm every Sunday from June 20 and will leave from Puri at 2.55 pm every Tuesday, they said.
Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway has carried out intensive public awareness campaigns on the observance of International Level Crossing Awareness Day on Thursday.
It organised the campaigns through street theatre, posters and distribution of leaflets, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: Preventive measures by Odisha Energy Dept minimised damages, says official
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF rescues mother, newborn from flooded village in Odisha
Central Water Commission predicts flooding in parts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu
PM to visit Odisha, West Bengal to review cyclone Yaas impact
PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal on Friday to review impact of cyclone Yaas.