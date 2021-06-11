No serious damage or casualties from Iraq rocket attacks -State Dept
There was no serious damage or casualties from rocket attacks on Wednesday that hit two sites in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad where U.S. contractors were present, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
The United States was still assessing the attacks, Price said, which hit Balad air base, which is used by U.S. military aircraft, and the diplomatic support center, a U.S. government facility at Baghdad International Airport, Price said. "A small number of personnel were treated and released for smoke inhalation," Price said.
