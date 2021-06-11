Qatar Airways to resume flying UK and Irish citizens to London starting Friday
Qatar Airways wrote in a tweet on Thursday that it would resume flying British and Irish nationals and UK residents to London from Qatar and across their network starting on Friday.
The Qatari flag carrier said "all arrivals will be subject to quarantine requirements".
Jon Wilks, the British ambassador to Qatar, wrote in a tweet that Qatar Airways will resume direct passenger flights to London's Heathrow Airport and Edinburgh Airport for British, Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK.
