Left Menu

Cuba suspending cash bank deposits in dollars, citing U.S. sanctions

But it lifted that tax https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cuba-economy/cuba-broadens-use-of-dollars-eliminates-10-tax-on-greenback-idUSKCN24I011 last year as it opened more shops selling in hard cash rather than in the local currency. U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, vowed during his campaign to reverse some of Republican Trump's Cuba measures that “have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights.” But he has yet to roll back any measures and his administration has said a shift in policy toward Cuba is not among its top foreign policy priorities.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 11-06-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 06:50 IST
Cuba suspending cash bank deposits in dollars, citing U.S. sanctions
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba said on Thursday it would temporarily stop accepting cash bank deposits in dollars, blaming tighter U.S. sanctions that are restricting its ability to use greenbacks abroad, although it will still accept transfers. The move came shortly before the government was due to present its annual resolution to end the crippling, decades-old U.S. trade embargo on the Communist-run country at the United Nations General Assembly.

Some Cubans and analysts speculated it was an attempt to control the black market price of the dollar. That has risen to more than twice the official exchange rate since the import-dependent country started opening stores selling in hard currency and stopped selling greenbacks due to a cash crunch. Cuban bank account holders will have until June 21 to deposit dollars before the suspension takes effect.

"It is ever more difficult for Cuba to find international banking or financing institutions willing to receive, convert or process U.S. currency in cash," the Cuban Central Bank said in a statement shared by state-run media. It added that the measure would not affect operations carried out by transfer or deposits in other currencies that are freely convertible and accepted in Cuba.

More than 20 banks have stopped processing transactions involving Cuba since former President Donald Trump tightened U.S. sanctions on the island nation, Central Bank Vice President Yamile Berra Cires said in a roundtable discussion on state television. For many years, Cuba had a 10% tax on dollars, citing how difficult it was for the government to use them because of the U.S. embargo. But it lifted that tax https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cuba-economy/cuba-broadens-use-of-dollars-eliminates-10-tax-on-greenback-idUSKCN24I011 last year as it opened more shops selling in hard cash rather than in the local currency.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, vowed during his campaign to reverse some of Republican Trump's Cuba measures that “have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights.” But he has yet to roll back any measures and his administration has said a shift in policy toward Cuba is not among its top foreign policy priorities. https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/white-house-says-shift-policy-cuba-not-one-bidens-top-priorities-2021-04-16

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021