Wipro appoints Anup Purohit as chief information officer

IT major Wipro on Friday said it has appointed Anup Purohit as its chief information officer CIO. Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, centered around innovation in digital banking, financial management, business solutions and service delivery, portfolio and program management, risk and controls and information security, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:15 IST
IT major Wipro on Friday said it has appointed Anup Purohit as its chief information officer (CIO). ''Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, centered around innovation in digital banking, financial management, business solutions and service delivery, portfolio and program management, risk and controls and information security,'' Wipro said in a regulatory filing. In his new role, as Chief Information Officer, Anup will report to Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer, the company added.

In his most recent role as CIO of Yes Bank, Anup was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy with a relentless focus on bringing future technology into the bank's current technology stack. Prior to that, Anup was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles.

