Wipro appoints Anup Purohit as chief information officer
IT major Wipro on Friday said it has appointed Anup Purohit as its chief information officer CIO. Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, centered around innovation in digital banking, financial management, business solutions and service delivery, portfolio and program management, risk and controls and information security, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.
- Country:
- India
IT major Wipro on Friday said it has appointed Anup Purohit as its chief information officer (CIO). ''Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, centered around innovation in digital banking, financial management, business solutions and service delivery, portfolio and program management, risk and controls and information security,'' Wipro said in a regulatory filing. In his new role, as Chief Information Officer, Anup will report to Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer, the company added.
In his most recent role as CIO of Yes Bank, Anup was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy with a relentless focus on bringing future technology into the bank's current technology stack. Prior to that, Anup was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JPMC
- Anup
- Anup Purohit
- Wipro
- Sanjeev Singh
ALSO READ
Cargo vessel in process of sinking, efforts on to cleanup coast: Sri Lankan officials
Anupam Kher shares 'tips to success', Paresh Rawal replies
Anupam Kher recalls coming to Mumbai 40 years ago to try luck in cinema
Anupam Kher shares his mother's reaction on him completing 40 years in Mumbai
Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal pen heartfelt notes for newlyweds Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar