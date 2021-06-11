Left Menu

18 people killed in bus crash in Pakistan

11-06-2021
  • Pakistan

An over-speeding passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 30 others, according to media reports.

The bus was travelling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident at Khori in Khuzdar district of the province, Geo News reported.

Fifteen people were killed on the spot, rescuers said.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue personnel rushed to the spot, the report said.

The injured and deceased were shifted to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where three more people died and the death toll rose to 18, it said.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

Sources told the channel that the passenger coach lost control and overturned as it was over-speeding.

Earlier on May 31, at least six persons were killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had overturned after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal in Punjab province.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to careless driving, rickety vehicles and bad roads.

