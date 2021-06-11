Tata Motors delivers 25 Winger ambulances to Gujarat govt's health dept

Tata Motors on Friday said it has delivered 25 Winger ambulances to the Gujarat government's health department from an order of 115 ambulances, placed by the state government with the company earlier.

These 25 Winger ambulances are equipped with basic life-support and will be deployed for the transportation of patients in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Tata Motors said in a release.

The entire order consists of 25 basic life-support ambulances and 90 ambulance shells. Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract, the company said.

Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, it said, adding that these vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President, product line (Small Commercial Vehicles) at Tata Motors, said, “The Winger ambulance is designed keeping in focus the needs of the patient and the healthcare system. Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against this pandemic.” The Winger ambulance is designed and can be adapted to cater to all types of patient transportation, including basic and advanced life-support range, the company said in the release.

Engineered specially for COVID-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition, its modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis, in addition to the independent suspension, offer a smooth driving experience, which is extremely critical for the swift transportation of patients, it added.

Tata Motors offers the most comprehensive range of ambulances comprising Magic Express, Winger and LP410, with double stretcher.

