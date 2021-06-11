Left Menu

Tata Motors delivers 25 Winger ambulances to Gujarat govt's health dept

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:29 IST
Tata Motors delivers 25 Winger ambulances to Gujarat govt's health dept
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Friday said it has delivered 25 Winger ambulances to the Gujarat government's health department from an order of 115 ambulances, placed by the state government with the company earlier.

These 25 Winger ambulances are equipped with basic life-support and will be deployed for the transportation of patients in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Tata Motors said in a release.

The entire order consists of 25 basic life-support ambulances and 90 ambulance shells. Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract, the company said.

Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, it said, adding that these vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President, product line (Small Commercial Vehicles) at Tata Motors, said, “The Winger ambulance is designed keeping in focus the needs of the patient and the healthcare system. Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against this pandemic.” The Winger ambulance is designed and can be adapted to cater to all types of patient transportation, including basic and advanced life-support range, the company said in the release.

Engineered specially for COVID-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition, its modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis, in addition to the independent suspension, offer a smooth driving experience, which is extremely critical for the swift transportation of patients, it added.

Tata Motors offers the most comprehensive range of ambulances comprising Magic Express, Winger and LP410, with double stretcher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021