Left Menu

Spain mulls ending deal on Morocco border with enclaves

Though that is still theoretically the case, currently the border has effectively been shut by Morocco since last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, about 8,000 people swam into Ceuta or clambered over the border fence after Moroccan authorities appeared to loosen controls in a move widely linked to the row over Western Sahara.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:17 IST
Spain mulls ending deal on Morocco border with enclaves
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain is looking into ending a deal that allows visa-free crossing from Moroccan towns into Spain's North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, a government official said on Friday. The move comes amid a row between the two countries over issues linked to Western Sahara, a region Morocco claims sovereignty over.

"The government is considering...scrapping the special regime," Juan Gonzalez Barba, junior minister for relations with the European Union, said on Thursday during a visit to Ceuta, according to the Foreign Ministry. "The border controls would then move to the border with Morocco," he added.

For years, Moroccans from the towns surrounding the enclaves could enter without a visa, but required one to travel to continental Spain or the rest of Europe's border-free Schengen Area by sea or air. Though that is still theoretically the case, currently the border has effectively been shut by Morocco since last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, about 8,000 people swam into Ceuta or clambered over the border fence after Moroccan authorities appeared to loosen controls in a move widely linked to the row over Western Sahara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021