Hong Kong stocks track Asia higher, but end lower for the week

Hong Kong stocks posted a second straight weekly drop on Friday even as markets settled higher for the day, in line with broader Asia as inflation fears eased.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 103.25 points, or 0.36%, at 28,842.13. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to 10,750.95 ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2%, while the IT sector rose 0.21% and the financial sector ended 0.07% higher.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which gained 6.81%, while the biggest loser was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which fell 2.01%. ** U.S. bond yields dipped to three-month lows and a broad gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday as investors looked past rising U.S. consumer prices and focused on one off-factors which suggested higher inflation could be short-lived.

** For the week, HSI slipped 0.3%, while HSCE shed 0.5%. ** China's new bank loans unexpectedly rose in May from the previous month but broader credit growth continued to slow, as the central bank seeks to contain rising debt in the world's second-largest economy.

** The Biden administration's top commerce official told her Chinese counterpart Washington is concerned about Beijing's industrial policies, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.03%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.389 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.3928. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.69% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

