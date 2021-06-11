Nippon Paint resumes support to painter community in TN

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), one of Asia's leading paint manufacturers, has resumed its outreach efforts to painters who have been affected due to lack of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, groceries were distributed to painters in their respective localities here and in Chennai, a company release said on Friday.

So far, the company has supplied grocery to over 1,500 painter families by conducting relief camps in more than 25 localities across these two cities, the release said.

During the first wave, Nippon Paint supported over 2,500 painter families amidst the series of lockdowns, it said.

''Due to the lockdown in the state triggered by the COVID-19 second wave, the livelihood of painters and other daily wage earners have been affected. For us, painters are the most vulnerable stakeholders now, and we hope to bring them some respite during these difficult times through this initiative of providing grocery supplies,'' S Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), said in the release.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

