Inox Leisure rolls out healthcare and COVID safety programme for employees, their family members

Besides free vaccination for all the employees, the programme titled Wellness Matters, comprises multiple initiatives including free doctor-on-call service, pharmacy and pathology services at special rates, discounted anti-microbial home disinfection and workshops on mental and emotional wellness, Inox Leisure said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:52 IST
Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday announced the rollout of a comprehensive healthcare and COVID safety programme for its employees and their family members. ''Besides free vaccination for all the employees, the programme titled 'Wellness Matters', comprises multiple initiatives including free doctor-on-call service, pharmacy and pathology services at special rates, discounted anti-microbial home disinfection and workshops on mental and emotional wellness,'' Inox Leisure said in a statement. Arun Bhatia, Chief Human Resource Officer, Inox Leisure, said, ''The pandemic has taken a significant toll on our physical and mental wellbeing. The rollout of 'Wellness Matters' is an outcome of our 360-degree commitment towards enabling and strengthening our employees to see through these difficult times. As a part of this programme, our free COVID-19 vaccination drive will ensure 100 per cent of our people are inoculated across India.'' Inox said it has partnered with an online pharmacy services provider which will help employees buy medicines online at a subsidised rate along with doorstep delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

