Left Menu

Mahindra Group appoints Pratap Bose as chief design officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:44 IST
Mahindra Group appoints Pratap Bose as chief design officer
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Group on Friday announced appointment of ex-Tata Motors head of design Pratap Bose as Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed global design organisation.

In his new role, Bose will be responsible for the recently announced Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) and will oversee design of all key business segments such as authentic SUVs, including Born Electric Vehicle (BEV), light commercial vehicle products (under 3.5 tonne), last mile mobility (LMM), large commercial vehicles, Peugeot Scooters (France) and tractors and farm machines, the group said in a statement.

He will join on June 24, 2021 and will report to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar.

Commenting on Bose's appointment, Jejurikar said, ''Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base. We are very excited to welcome him on board and look forward to writing a new chapter in Mahindra's rich product legacy.'' M&M is at ''an inflection point in our auto and farm sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers to the fore'', he added.

The group's global design organisation will comprise the newly announced MADE, which is being set up in Coventry, UK and the existing MIDS.

In his last assignment Bose was with Tata Motors in the UK where he spent 14 years. Earlier he had worked in Piaggio, Italy and Daimler Chrysler, Japan.

He is an alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London and National Institute of Design, India. He has over 20 years of global automotive design experience, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021