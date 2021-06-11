31st "Oxygen Express" carrying 113.96 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru

The thirty-first ''Oxygen Express'' carrying 113.96 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in 6 cryogenic containers has reached the city, the South Western Railway said on Friday.

So far, Karnataka has received 3,563.15 tonnes of LMO by rail.

Advertisement

''The 31st Oxygen Express has reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 6 AM today. It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat at 2 AM on June 9,'' South Western Railway said in a statement.

Indian Railways has so far run more than 400 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 28,473 Tonnes of LMO by 1648 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid-19.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)