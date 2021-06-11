Left Menu

Court postpones hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:26 IST
Court postpones hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

A court hearing in a disupte between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him CEO of the Spanish bank has been postponed from its scheduled date on June 17, the court said in a statement on Friday.

The court added that it would not be possible to hold the hearing with parties testifying remotely and that a new date would be set in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021