Court postpones hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:26 IST
- Country:
- Spain
A court hearing in a disupte between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him CEO of the Spanish bank has been postponed from its scheduled date on June 17, the court said in a statement on Friday.
The court added that it would not be possible to hold the hearing with parties testifying remotely and that a new date would be set in due course.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement