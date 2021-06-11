Left Menu

Equity indices end at record closing highs led by metals

Key equity gauges headed northward on Friday and closed the week at record highs with metal, auto and IT stocks leading the bull run.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:27 IST
Equity indices end at record closing highs led by metals
Tata Steel gained by 4.4 pc on Friday to Rs 1,163.10 per share. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Key equity gauges headed northward on Friday and closed the week at record highs with metal, auto and IT stocks leading the bull run. Analysts said the market mood was upbeat amid hopes of a quick economic revival post unlocking and expectation of large number of adult population vaccinated this year.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 174 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 52,475 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 62 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,799. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal climbing higher by 2.7 per cent and pharma by 1 per cent. But Nifty realty shed 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel gained by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,163.10 per share while JSW Steel closed 3.8 per cent higher at Rs 732.50 and Hindalco rose by 2 per cent to Rs 393.40. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries advanced by 1.8 per cent to Rs 2,215.80. Among others which gained were Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tata Motors.

However, those in the negative zone were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, SBI LIfe, Bharti Airtel and Cipla. Meanwhile, US bond yields fell to three month lows and a broad gauge of Asian shares rose as investors saw enough one-off factors in US consumer price data to back the Federal Reserve's conviction that rising inflation will be transitory.

Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to turn 0.03 per cent lower as tech stocks weighed. Seoul's Kospi was up 0.77 per cent as inflation fears eased and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.36 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021