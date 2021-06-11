Honeywell establishes critical care center for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Honeywell today announced that it has established a critical care center at Bowring Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in the city. The company has also donated essential medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators and personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals in Karnataka.

The 10-bed ICU center at Bowring Hospital in Shivaji Nagar features the necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients. These include Class I ventilators, Fowler beds, BiPAP machines, multipara monitors with and without capnometers, a portable X-ray machine, an ECG machine, an infusion pump, and a laryngoscope set. Additionally, Honeywell is providing N95 respirators and kits to the center.

The company has also handed over 200 oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits to the State Government for distribution across Karnataka. "It is heartening to see companies like Honeywell stepping forward to augment health infrastructure in the city," said Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka. "This ICU facility will not only serve citizens during the pandemic but also encourage more such social investments by the private sector," he added.

"We are thankful to Honeywell for establishing a critical care center for COVID patients in Bengaluru. This is an excellent example of a public-private partnership to enhance healthcare capacities to deal with the pandemic," said Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary PR & Member, Committee to Coordinate with CSOs, NGOs, Private Sectors and International Organisations on COVID Response, Government of Karnataka. "Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis and has pledged $3M since the start of the pandemic for COVID relief," said Dr Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

"We are partnering with state and local governments to enhance healthcare capacities across multiple states, including setting up COVID care centers and critical care centers. We are also donating essential medical supplies such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits," he added. Honeywell established 20-bed COVID care centers in Delhi, Pune, Gurugram, Nainital in the first phase. These centers will be run by the respective local and state governments and are equipped with beds, oxygen supply, PPE kits, medical consumables, and basic medical infrastructure to treat non-critical patients.

Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is planned in Mumbai. As a committed corporate citizen, Honeywell has extended support to communities across the globe, including India, to address the pandemic and provide relief. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

