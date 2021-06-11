Affiliatics - World’s First Online to Offline (O2O) Marketing Platform for eCommerce and D2C Brands Growing at 300X, Brands in Waitlist to Get Onboarded!

"50Million retailers will bring the next phase of growth for eCommerce in India!" – Prabhu Stavarmath, Founder CEO, Affiliates Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Affiliates an O2O marketing platform, within three months of launch since March 2021, counts large eCommerce businesses like IRCTC, Flipkart, Amazon, SRS Logistics and others as customers. With a current waitlist of 300+ eCommerce companies wanting to connect to the retail network is clearly a market leader driving the $1.5 Trillion retail market by 2025. Affiliate is a unique platform connecting retailer networks to eCommerce and D2C brands helping them reach more retail customers and as well market through influencers! Affiliates platform also helps brands to launch online and as well offline (retail) campaigns to promote new product offerings and schemes directly to retailers. Brands get advanced analytics and insights on campaign performance like – clicks, impressions, sales, and retailer performance. Influencers and retailers get detailed analytics on their sales, commissions, recommended products to promote, and more.

Challenges with growth for eCommerce and the D2C brands With each passing day, eCommerce is growing big across India at a pace of 25% CAGR and it is fuelled further with the penetration of smartphones and cheaper mobile internet access. As per IBEF research, this growth accounts merely for 9-10% of USD 1.5 Trillion in the Indian Retail Market. Post pandemic most of the top consumer brands suffered losses because of the slump in retail/online sales and most significantly due to their dependency on sellers like Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM, etc. After suffering huge losses, these brands are now focusing to build their own 'online distribution channel' so that they could reach Directly Customer (D2C) across the country. The easiest last-mile delivery and building a shopping portal in few clicks has promoted the D2C rush which results in hundreds of eCommerce portals in the market.

Though building an online portal and logistics handling is been made easy but it takes time, financial resources with skilled digital marketing strategies to build a brand presence among the crowded online and social media platforms to ultimately reach the targeted customers. Expensive online search and social media Ads make it difficult for D2C brands to have a limited budget to compete in the market. Moreover, it does not assure guaranteed conversion because of majority the search, which involves a 6-inch mobile phone screen, has already occupied first-page ranking and top search results with Ads from big players. So, it makes it very difficult for such D2C Brands to rank organically.

Keeping the above challenges in mind, one can think about whether the brands could be able to market their D2C channel to target customers most quickly and cheaply? What will be the next phase of growth for multiple E-commerce businesses and whether they can tap into the leftover 90% of the retail market customer base? Yes, is the answer from Prabhu Stavarmath, founder and CEO of Affiliates – a made in India, omnichannel O2O SaaS marketing platform connecting eCommerce companies, retailers, and influencers on a single platform. With Affiliates, the brands can reach their target customers with zero marketing budgets through their retail network and influencers.

Affiliates Assisted Commerce Platform – Connecting E-commerce to Retail Though affiliate marketing had been around since the early days of retail and eCommerce the true game-changer and differentiation is now with Affiliates platform. It seamlessly brings eCommerce, retailers, and social influencers to a single platform and enables brands to launch omnichannel global marketing campaigns across their online and retail stores at scale. This initiative will surely help in boosting online and retail sales through retailer networks on the Affiliates platform. Retailers can connect to multiple eCommerce portals and order products for their walk-in customers. Consumers would surely felt happy as they still can buy from their trusted retailer, the retailer is happy as he would get commission on every product, the eCommerce business would also be happy as their sale will surely go up due to retail orders. The retail stores and influencers can track the link clicks, conversions, and commission payouts for each sale automatically through a single dashboard across the eCommerce/D2C brands they are promoting. Advanced analytics helps the brand to identify the highest performing campaigns with detailed demographics of conversions. Affiliates platform is a marketplace that connects eCommerce to retail stores bringing the next phase of growth to eCommerce businesses. Affiliates tied up with global payment gateways to ensure automated payouts to affiliates and influencers from any part of the world.

Software Eating the World: Global SaaS Opportunity for Affiliate Marketers Global SaaS market will be USD 400 Billion by 2025 and Indian SaaS companies will be contributing $13 to $15 billion as per NASSCOM report. India currently the hub of 1000+ SaaS companies out of which 150+ of them are generating Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of more than $1 million! Affiliates are rightly positioned to connect the Global SaaS Market opportunity to millions of Indian affiliates, influencers, and content creators. Affiliates have partnered with SaaS accelerators and incubators to connect 300+ SaaS businesses to affiliates and influencers for content marketing and product promotions.

About Affiliates Affiliates is an O2O marketing platform connecting eCommerce businesses to retailers. Currently, 1500+ retail stores are registered on the platform and are assisting their walk-in retail customers to purchase products from Flipkart, Amazon, IRCTC Travel services, etc. 1000+ influencers are also registered on Affiliates who in turn create their own product catalog across multiple eCommerce platforms to promote to their followers on social media.

Affiliates with its retail market connect and as well influencer-based multiple brand connect platform is a game-changer bringing the next phase of growth for eCommerce and D2C brands. Brands can also leverage the retail connect platform for product survey's directly from retailers, create campaigns to promote to retailers, and push new incentives and schemes.

Prabhu Stavarmath, Founder & CEO - Affiliations

