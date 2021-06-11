Left Menu

Delhi govt extends excise licenses of liquor shops, clubs for three more months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:11 IST
Delhi govt extends excise licenses of liquor shops, clubs for three more months
The Delhi government has decided to extend the excise license of liquor shops, clubs, restro-bars and other establishments by three more months till September 30.

In an order issued on Thursday, the excise department said the government has approved the new excise policy 2021-22 which is likely to be implemented in the next three months.

The excise department will renew the licenses that are coming to an end by June 30, it said.

''Therefore, in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of authorised liquor in Delhi, it has been decided to extend/renew all existing licenses for a further period of 3 months up to 30.09.2021, commencing from 01.07.2021,'' the order read.

The licenses will only be renewed after the payment of proportionate license fees on or before June 30 for the period of three months, it said.

It is the second time this year that the excise department has decided to renew the licences of liquor vendors, bars, restaurants among others for a period of three months. Earlier in March, the extension was given from April 1 till June 30. There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

