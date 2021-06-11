Road ministry notifies rules for accredited driver training centres

The road ministry on Friday notified rules for accredited driver training centres where candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses, and once test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving test at the time of obtaining driving licence.

These centres will be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test track to provide high quality training to candidates, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) said, adding that remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirements under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, can be availed at these centres.

The ministry has ''notified rules mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centers. These rules will come into effect from 1st July, 2021. This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enroll at such centres'', a statement said. The candidates, who successfully pass the test at these centres, will be ''exempted from the driving test requirement'' at the time of applying for driving licence, which is currently being taken at the regional transport offices. ''This will help the drivers in getting the driving licence after completing training from such accredited driving training centres,'' the statement said.

These centres will be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training as well, the ministry said, adding that shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.

Section 8 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 empowers the central government to make rules regarding accreditation of driver training centres.

