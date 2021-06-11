Left Menu

Moody's affirms Tata Chemicals Ba1 rating with stable outlook

Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating of Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL).

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:22 IST
Moody's affirms Tata Chemicals Ba1 rating with stable outlook
The company is a part of $110 billion Tata Group. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating of Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL). The rating outlook remains stable, it said.

"The rating affirmation reflects likely recovery in TCL's consolidated revenue and profitability from the trough during the pandemic fallout in fiscal year ending March 2021," said Kaustubh Chaubal, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer."We expect the recovery to sustain over upcoming 12 to 18 months, strengthening TCL's debt/EBITDA leverage to comfortably below 4.5x and EBITA margin towards 20 per cent," he said. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that TCL will sustain revenue growth across all its businesses while maintaining its leading position in global soda ash industry.

In addition, the stable outlook continues to reflect Moody's expectation that TCL will retain its measured approach to growth and will prudently deploy cash surplus in new EBITDA-accretive investments. TCL's business profile is diversified across products and geographies. Basic chemical products (soda ash, sodium bicarbonate and salt) comprise 75 per cent of consolidated revenue while specialty products like agricultural chemicals account the balance quarter.

Through its various subsidiaries, TCL has manufacturing operations across India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Kenya. Moody's said the company has very good liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents of 410 million dollars as of March and estimated cash flow from operations of 320 million dollars over the 18 months until September 2022 should cover TCL's capital expenditure and debt servicing needs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021