Left Menu

Patnitop ropeway reopens for weekend operations in J-K after month-long Covid closure

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:49 IST
Patnitop ropeway reopens for weekend operations in J-K after month-long Covid closure
  • Country:
  • India

The Patnitop ropeway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir started weekend commercial operations on Friday, over a month after it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2.8-km ecofriendly cable car project by Skyview is the first-of-its-kind leisure, lifestyle and adventure destination, located amidst bountiful nature, in the lap of the Himalayas.

''Skyview by Empyrean, the recently launched hospitality venture of Empyrean Skyview Private Limited (ESPPL) is now open at Sanget-Patnitop for visitors starting today (Friday) for weekends only -- 11 am until 5pm,'' its managing director, Syed Junaid Altaf, said.

It is the country's highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance of over 65 meters and the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure development. It was built in a record time of 2.4 years under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and started its commercial operations on July 20, 2019.

Last year, the ropeway resumed its operations on October 10 after remaining closed for more than six months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

''We look forward to welcoming visitors to this unique and holistic adventure and lifestyle destination,'' Junaid said.

He said the Skyview is an ideal getaway for locals and tourists who visit nearby Katra, the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, for religious tourism and for those looking to combine or extend their stay in Patnitop.

Spread over 22 acres in the panoramic Sanget valley and Patnitop, Skyview is just a 90-minute drive from the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. It takes a two-hour drive from Jammu on the four-lane highway, crossing four spectacular tunnels, to reach this picturesque destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021