Left Menu

CAIT hails Karnataka HC decision on Amazon, Flipkart

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday hailed the Karnataka High Court's decision that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) can go ahead with a probe against Amazon and Flipkart for their alleged anti-competitive practices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:09 IST
CAIT hails Karnataka HC decision on Amazon, Flipkart
CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday hailed the Karnataka High Court's decision that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) can go ahead with a probe against Amazon and Flipkart for their alleged anti-competitive practices. "We appeal @CCI_India to continue its probe," CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal twitted. "We also urge Shri @PiyushGoyal to bring new #PressNote without delay."

The High Court earlier dismissed a plea filed by e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart challenging a probe ordered by CCI against them for alleged violations of competition laws. The order was pronounced by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar while hearing two petitions moved by them seeking to quash the probe ordered by CCI.

Amazon and Flipkart can now either go to a two judge bench in the High Court or the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021