CAIT hails Karnataka HC decision on Amazon, Flipkart
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday hailed the Karnataka High Court's decision that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) can go ahead with a probe against Amazon and Flipkart for their alleged anti-competitive practices. "We appeal @CCI_India to continue its probe," CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal twitted. "We also urge Shri @PiyushGoyal to bring new #PressNote without delay."
The High Court earlier dismissed a plea filed by e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart challenging a probe ordered by CCI against them for alleged violations of competition laws. The order was pronounced by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar while hearing two petitions moved by them seeking to quash the probe ordered by CCI.
Amazon and Flipkart can now either go to a two judge bench in the High Court or the Supreme Court. (ANI)
