US Domestic News Roundup: Biden restores $929 million for California high-speed rail withheld by Trump; FBI director suggests 'serious charges' coming in probe of Capitol attack and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden restores $929 million for California high-speed rail withheld by Trump

The Biden administration late on Thursday restored a $929 million grant for California's high-speed rail that former President Donald Trump revoked in 2019. The parties, which also include the California High-Speed Rail Authority and the U.S. Transportation Department, agreed to restore the grant within three days, according to the settlement agreement https://hsr.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/California-v.-DOT-Settlement-Agreement-Final-May-26.pdf.

Analysis: U.S. FDA faces mounting criticism over Alzheimer's drug approval

In approving the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking its biggest risk yet with a strategy that allows new therapies onto the market without strong evidence that they work, regulatory and scientific experts say. The Biogen Inc drug, Aduhelm, was authorized based on evidence that it can reduce brain plaques, a likely contributor to Alzheimer's, rather than proof that it slows the progression of the lethal mind-wasting disease.

Senate confirms first federal Muslim judge in U.S. history

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved President Joe Biden's nomination of Zahid Quraishi, a magistrate judge in New Jersey, to the federal bench, making him the first Muslim federal judge in U.S. history. The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 81-16 to confirm Quraishi, 46, who is the son of Pakistani immigrants and a former federal and military prosecutor.

FBI director suggests 'serious charges' coming in probe of Capitol attack

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday suggested "serious charges" are still coming in the criminal investigation of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. "This is a very ongoing investigation and there's a lot more to come," Wray said during an oversight hearing held by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. "I would expect to see more charges — some of them maybe more serious charges."

New York lawmakers pass bill allowing gender-neutral 'X' option in govt documents

The New York state assembly has passed a bill that would allow people who do not identify as either male or female to use "X" as a marker to designate their sex on drivers' licenses, as the LGBTQ community commemorates Pride Month across the United States. The new marker would help transgender, nonbinary and intersex individuals' identities be recognized in government documents, according to a Thursday statement from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell.

Bipartisan group of U.S. senators says it has a deal on infrastructure framework

A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators said on Thursday it had reached an agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure spending bill that would not include any tax increases. The group of five Republicans and five Democrats gave no details, but a source familiar with the deal said it would cost $974 billion over five years and $1.2 trillion over eight years, and includes $579 billion in new spending.

Three Percenters militia members charged in U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. prosecutors have obtained a conspiracy indictment against six California men associated with the Three Percenters right-wing militia, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters. The indictment against the men was returned by a grand jury in the District of Columbia on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. They face charges including conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, which carries a 20-year maximum sentence,

'Reckoning' with slavery: toppled Francis Scott Key statue replaced by African figures

One year after a statue of Francis Scott Key was toppled by racial injustice protesters in Golden Gate Park, an art exhibit opens next week with 350 slave sculptures gathered around the space once dedicated to the "The Star-Spangled Banner" creator - a slaveholder himself. To be unveiled on the June 19 holiday marking emancipation from slavery in America, the exhibit titled "Monumental Reckoning" is on the spot where Key's statue was dislodged on Juneteenth 2020. That took place just weeks after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died under a white police officer's knee, sparking worldwide racial injustice protests.

U.S. National Cathedral bells toll 600 times to mark COVID-19 victims

On a rainy Thursday evening in Washington D.C., the bells at the National Cathedral tolled 600 times, once for every 1,000 Americans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Fifteen months into the pandemic, the official U.S. death toll is approaching 600,000, even as a national vaccination program has successfully reduced the rate of daily infections and deaths.

Amazon, Google executives lead U.S. Senate panel antitrust hearing witness list

Executives from Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com head the list of witnesses for a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee next week, along with an executive from speaker maker Sonos Inc, which has been critical of the two tech giants. Ryan McCrate, an associate general counsel, will speak for Amazon while public policy specialist Wilson White will testify for Google, said Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the panel, and Mike Lee, the top Republican, in a statement.

