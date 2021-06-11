Left Menu

SAIL shares climb 5 pc after quarterly earnings

Shares of SAIL on Friday rose by 5 per cent after the company posted a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.It gained 5.06 per cent to close at Rs 135.05 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:30 IST
SAIL shares climb 5 pc after quarterly earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of SAIL on Friday rose by 5 per cent after the company posted a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It gained 5.06 per cent to close at Rs 135.05 on the BSE. The stock during the day went higher by 5.56 per cent to Rs 135.70.

On the NSE, it closed with a gain of 4.90 per cent at Rs 134.85.

In traded volume terms, 92.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 18.27 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Steel giant SAIL on Friday posted a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,469.88 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 2,647.52 crore net profit during the January-March period of fiscal year 2019-20, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income rose to Rs 23,533.19 crore, from Rs 16,574.71 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 18,829.26 crore, as against Rs 11,682.12 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, SAIL's net profit grew to Rs 3,443.80 crore, from Rs 2,725.16 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021