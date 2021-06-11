World Bank approves $750m to support Kenya’s COVID-19 recovery efforts

To reinforce Kenya's resilient, inclusive and green economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, the World Bank approved $750 million in development policy financing to support policy reforms that will strengthen transparency and accountability in public procurement and promote efficient public investment spending.

This development policy operation supports measures to improve medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability through greater transparency and efficiency in government spending, building on ongoing World Bank support to enhance public finance management systems. The operation provides for the establishment of an electronic procurement platform for the public sector that seeks to make government purchases of goods and services transparent. This will help increase accountability in public spending and reduce opportunities for corruption. The support also strengthens public investment management by seeking cost savings and applying rigorous selection and monitoring and evaluation criteria to all projects. Both measures are expected to yield financial savings of up to $2.6 billion.

Advertisement

"The operation prioritizes reforms in hard-hit sectors, such as healthcare, education, and energy, which have been made urgent by the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis," said Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya. "In recognition of the severity of the crisis and need for a comprehensive response, we are supporting the government's post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy, which is designed to mitigate the adverse socio-economic effects of the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery and attain higher and sustained economic growth."

The policy operation also prioritizes energy sector reforms to improve electricity access and ensure that Kenyans benefit from least-cost, clean energy sources. Further, the new policy framework will help strengthen Kenya Power and Lighting Company's (KPLC's) finances with a new competitive pricing regime.

Kenyans will also benefit from better healthcare and disease prevention, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable households, through National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) governance reforms and the establishment of the Kenya Center for Disease Control (KCDC) to strengthen disease prevention, detection, and response. Reforms will further seek to provide Kenyans with more equitable access to higher education, through a performance-based funding method to reduce the imbalances and inefficiencies created by the existing funding model for universities.

"Stabilizing the debt trajectory and reducing high debt costs is a top priority," said Alex Sienaert, Senior Economist and Task Team Leader, World Bank Kenya. "This policy operation supports measures to reduce the budget deficit over time, such as by making public spending more efficient, whilst minimizing debt costs by helping to meet the government's current financing requirements on concessional terms."

DPOs are used by the World Bank to support a country's policy and institutional reform agenda to help to accelerate inclusive growth and poverty reduction. The negative impacts of the COVID-19 crisis have made reforms that improve governance and service delivery, including those covered by this operation for Kenya, even more, critical because they create better conditions for Kenya to inclusively and sustainably recover from it. Financing provided by the World Bank is offered on concessional terms, making it significantly lower than commercial loans. The total annual interest and service cost of the Kenya DPO is 3.1%.