Following are some major Sensex trends in 2021 -- * January 21: Touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021 * February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 8: Ends above 51,000-level * February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark * May 24: Market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies touches USD 3 trillion * June 11: Reaches lifetime intra-day high of 52,641.53 points; closes at all-time high of 52,474.76; market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies at record Rs 2,31,11,214.71 crore * Has gained 4,723.43 points or 9.89 per cent so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)