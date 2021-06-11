Left Menu

ABB India board reappoints Sanjeev Sharma as MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:05 IST
ABB India on Friday announced the reappointment of Sanjeev Sharma as Managing Director for a period of 5 years commencing from January 1, 2022.

The current term of Sharma expires on December 31, 2021, a BSE filing said.

''On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., June 11, 2021, has approved the re-appointment of Sanjeev Sharma as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years commencing from January 01, 2022, to December 31, 2026,'' it added.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Sharma is holding the position of the Managing Director of the Company since January 1, 2016.

He joined ABB in 1990 and managed various business leadership roles with base in India, Switzerland, Germany and Malaysia.

Prior to his appointment as Managing Director of the company, Sharma held the position of Global Managing Director of an ABB business division. He is an engineering graduate and has attended several executive management development programmes.

