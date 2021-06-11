Left Menu

World's first social media start-up that plants a sapling for every 100 signups

Quoeco.com, a social media platform dedicated towards protecting the environment with its green gesture, is all set to woo its users with excellent social media engagement features and a commitment to plant 1000 saplings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:05 IST
World's first social media start-up that plants a sapling for every 100 signups
Quoeco.com. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): Quoeco.com, a social media platform dedicated towards protecting the environment with its green gesture, is all set to woo its users with excellent social media engagement features and a commitment to plant 1000 saplings. For every 100 users on the platform, Quoeco plants a tree, bringing an eco-friendly approach to digitization. Even the share of ad revenue generated from the platform is used to create a greener neighborhood. Quoeco's India Head, Manasi Jaiswal, expressed her gratitude towards the partnership that fostered the environment-friendly social media platform.

Talking about the platform, she says, "Quoeco is a platform that lets you connect, share and keep yourself updated. But, as we provide better digital opportunities to our users, it is also our moral responsibility to take care of our environment. Quoeco strives to make such a difference and would love your support to express its regards to mother Earth." According to a study, around 3.7% of global greenhouse emissions are generated by social media, the internet, and other supporting systems. However, Quoeco is the only platform that will help in curbing the carbon emissions and safeguarding the environment for a sustainable future.

The innovative solution lets users enjoy the perks of social media with a little less guilt, something all digital enterprises can learn. So, be a part of Quoeco's unique initiative and play your role in saving the environment. Let's put back what we are taking away from mother Earth for a sustainable future. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021