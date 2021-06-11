US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly higher as inflation fears ebb
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:05 IST
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday as inflation data calmed concerns over a possible long-term spike in consumer prices, while investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.57 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,499.81.
Advertisement
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.09%, at 4,242.90, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.52 points, or 0.08%, to 14,030.85 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Federal Reserve
Advertisement