Left Menu

Manipur govt extends curfew in 7 districts till June 30

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:29 IST
Manipur govt extends curfew in 7 districts till June 30
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Manipur government on Friday decided to extend the ongoing curfew in seven districts till June 30.

On account of the high positivity rate, curfew was first imposed on May 8 in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Bishnupur, and later extended till June 11.

The Home department order on Friday said, ''the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths remain high in the state and there is a need to continue with the restrictions till it shows a considerable decline.'' However, additional activities other than ones already permitted will now be allowed.

The government has allowed the opening of airlines city booking reservation offices and the railway reservation office at the MSRTC complex from 10 am to 2 pm, and bakery operations with in situ workers by taking adequate precaution and strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

However, inter district-movement from the remaining nine districts where curfew is not in force to the seven districts under curfew will remain prohibited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021