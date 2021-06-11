Manipur govt extends curfew in 7 districts till June 30

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Manipur government on Friday decided to extend the ongoing curfew in seven districts till June 30.

On account of the high positivity rate, curfew was first imposed on May 8 in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Bishnupur, and later extended till June 11.

The Home department order on Friday said, ''the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths remain high in the state and there is a need to continue with the restrictions till it shows a considerable decline.'' However, additional activities other than ones already permitted will now be allowed.

The government has allowed the opening of airlines city booking reservation offices and the railway reservation office at the MSRTC complex from 10 am to 2 pm, and bakery operations with in situ workers by taking adequate precaution and strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

However, inter district-movement from the remaining nine districts where curfew is not in force to the seven districts under curfew will remain prohibited.

