BEML posts highest ever turnover of Rs 3,557 cr in FY 2020-21

Defence Public Sector Undertaking BEML Limited recorded its highest ever turnover of Rs 3,557 crore for 2020-21 against the previous financial year's figure of Rs 3,029, a 17 per cent growth.

In spite of major disruption and slowdown of economic activities caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said it has been able to perform creditably.

The companys Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 93 crore, a jump of 285 per cent compared to last year, it said in a statement.

''It is creditable for Team BEML to achieve this highest ever turnover in spite of tough conditions and we were able to meet our customers requirements amidst lockdown last year.

Significantly, we won majority of the orders against stiff global competition,'' said BEML CMD, M V Rajasekhar.

