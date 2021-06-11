Left Menu

Rating outlook of Tata Chemicals remains stable: Moody's

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:34 IST
Rating outlook of Tata Chemicals remains stable: Moody's
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the rating outlook of Tata Chemicals remains stable with a likely recovery in the company's revenue.

The rating agency affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL). The rating outlook remains stable, it said in a statement.

''The rating affirmation reflects the likely recovery in TCL's consolidated revenue and profitability from the trough during the pandemic fallout in the fiscal year ending March 2021,'' Moody's said.

It expected the recovery to sustain over the upcoming 12 to 18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that TCL will sustain revenue growth across all its businesses, while maintaining its leading position in the global soda ash industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021