Left Menu

K Hospitality Corp forms JV with Chanrai Summit Group to open Domino's Pizza in Ghana

We are elated to partner with Dominos to bring the pizza brand to Ghana, Africa. K Hospitality Corp is planning significant QSR format growth, and the expansion with Dominos is part of its QSR 2030 Vision for the group to invest and build various leading formats in the QSR sector.Some of K Hospitality Corp brands include Travel Food Services TFS, Copper Chimney, The Irish House, Blue Sea Banquets Caterers, GVK Lounge, Punkah House, Bombay Brasserie, Bombay Borough, Pavitra Catering, amongst others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:02 IST
K Hospitality Corp forms JV with Chanrai Summit Group to open Domino's Pizza in Ghana
  • Country:
  • India

Home-grown hospitality and restaurant company K Hospitality Corp on Friday said it has formed a 50-50 joint venture 'Fire Foods Africa' with West Africa's Chanrai Summit Group to open Domino's Pizza in Ghana.

K Hospitality Corp has signed up the franchise rights for expanding Domino's Pizza into Ghana, Africa, the company said in a statement. Fire Foods Africa has already opened first two stores in downtown Accra in Osu and East Legon, Ghana. ''We are elated to partner with Domino's to bring the pizza brand to Ghana, Africa. Domino's Pizza's super-fast delivery is something that we are looking forward to delivering to customers across Ghana. Our new JV, Fire Foods Africa, will be expanding Domino's Pizza across Ghana, with a multi-million-dollar investment planned towards opening multiple stores over the next few years,” K Hospitality Corp Executive Director Karan Kapur said.

Fire Foods Africa expects to open over 25 stores in the next few years and expand into additional countries across the African continent, according to the statement. K Hospitality Corp is planning significant QSR format growth, and the expansion with Domino's is part of its QSR 2030 Vision for the group to invest and build various leading formats in the QSR sector.

Some of K Hospitality Corp brands include Travel Food Services (TFS), Copper Chimney, The Irish House, Blue Sea Banquets & Caterers, GVK Lounge, Punkah House, Bombay Brasserie, Bombay Borough, Pavitra Catering, amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021