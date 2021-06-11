Left Menu

Noida Metro ridership increases to over 3,300

The total ridership on the Aqua Line till 8 pm on Friday was recorded at 3,336, Noida Metro Rail Corporations officer on special duty VPS Tomar said. The Metro service had recorded a total ridership of 2,931 passengers on Thursday and 2,349 on Wednesday, Tomar said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:31 IST
Noida Metro ridership increases to over 3,300
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ridership on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which resumed service two days ago, reached over 3,300 on Friday, officials said. Passenger services on the Aqua Line of the Metro network were suspended on May 1 amid the second wave of coronavirus that ravaged the region and resumed on June 9 with curtailed trips. "The total ridership on the Aqua Line till 8 pm on Friday was recorded at 3,336," Noida Metro Rail Corporation's officer on special duty VPS Tomar said. The Metro service had recorded a total ridership of 2,931 passengers on Thursday and 2,349 on Wednesday, Tomar said. The ridership on April 30, the last day before the suspension of the services due to the second wave of the pandemic, was 2,838, according to the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021