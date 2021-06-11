Delhi notifies new maximum speed limit for all categories of vehicles

The Delhi Traffic Police has revised the speed limit for all categories of vehicles in the city, fixing it at 60-70 kmph for cars and taxis passing through important stretches like national highways, Ring Road and IGI Airport, while the top speed has been capped at 30 kmph inside residential areas, markets and on service roads.

A new category has also been created for cabs and taxis in the city and their maximum speed has been fixed on par with private cars.

Earlier, the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways was 70 kmph which has now been reduced to 60 kmph, while on some roads it is 50 kmph to bring uniformity among all categories of vehicles, police said.

According to officials, the decisions have been taken in view of the traffic scenario and safety of road users in the national capital. The traffic police has issued a notification to implement the new speed rules with immediate effect.

Thee last revision of speed limits on majority of roads and stretches was undertaken in 2011. Thereafter, in 2017 and 2019, the maximum speed limit for a few roads was further revised.

An officer said there have been no major changes in the speed limit in all categories of vehicles in view of road safety. The maximum speed limit for the loops of flyovers has been notified as 40 kmph.

According to the traffic police's notification issued on June 8, the maximum speed limit for M1 category vehicles (cars, jeeps and cabs) has been fixed at 60-70 kmph for high speed/access controlled roads, including stretches of the national highways passing through Delhi, Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh bypass road, Barapullah nullah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road and IGI Airport road.

Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, ''There have been a number of changes and improvements in the road infrastructure in the city in past few years, including construction of flyovers, underpasses, high speed/signal free corridors as well as improvement in vehicle technology.

"Further, there was a need to make speed limit uniform on Delhi roads as far as possible. Therefore, a revision of the existing speed limits was felt necessary," she said.

The maximum speed limit for cars, jeeps and cabs on all arterial roads, including between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area, has been set at 50 Kmph, the traffic police said.

According to the notification, the speed limit for two-wheelers is now separately notified as 50 kmph on roads where the top speed of cars is capped at 50 kmph and 60 kmph on roads where the vehicles are allowed to be driven at 60/70 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 category vehicles -- passenger vehicles comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat -- has also been notified.

''The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 categories vehicles has been notified as 50 kmph on roads where the speed of car is 50 kmph, and 60 kmph on roads where it is 60/70 kmph, whereas the maximum speed limits for all types of transport vehicles, excluding M1, M2 and M3 category vehicles including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, and N category vehicles (goods vehicles), has been notified as 40 Kmph," a police officer said.

However, the maximum speed limit for residential areas, markets, service lanes and for roads inside residential localities, commercial markets and service roads, has been notified as 30 kmph, the officer said.

Earlier, the speed limit for transport vehicles in these areas was between 20-30 kmph. It has now been revised to create "uniformity", police said.

According to a police statement, then Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had constituted a Speed Review Committee under the chairmanship of Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

This panel included officers from Delhi Traffic Police as well as expert members/officials from the Central Road Research Institute Delhi (CRRI) and transport department of the Delhi government.

The panel examined the existing speed limits notified by Delhi Traffic Police in conjunction with the maximum speed limits notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through a notification dated April 6, 2018.

The revised maximum speed limits have been notified in Delhi Gazette based on the recommendations of the Committee.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also requested the civic road maintaining agencies concerned to erect the corresponding informatory sign boards at all prominent locations on the roads, indicating the notified speed limits, for guidance and convenience of all road users and general public.

