Odisha govt approves four projects worth over Rs 1,630 cr

The Odisha government on Friday approved four investment proposals to the tune of Rs 1,637.41 crore, which will likely generate employment opportunities for 1,116 people in the state, officials said.

The proposals were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra.

The state government has given in-principle approval to the four industrial projects.

The projects will create many indirect employment opportunities too, and enhance economic activities in different parts of Odisha, Mohapatra said.

''The proposals are mainly from sectors like downstream manufacturing, metal and power. The proposers are well-known industrial houses,'' Industries Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said.

The approved projects include an expansion proposal of Tata Steel Ltd's iron ore beneficiation plant from 12 mmtpa to 17.6 mmtpa at an investment of Rs 946 crore in Keonjhar, with employment opportunities for over 803 people, the officials said.

A 50-MW solar PV power generation plant proposal by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd against an investment of Rs 254.71 crore at Boudh, also features in the list of projects. It can provide jobs to over 36 people, they added.

