Another Puri-Kamakhya special train from jUne 24

The Ministry of Railways has decided to run another special train between Puri in Odisha and Kamakhya in Assam from June 24, the East Coast Railway said on Friday.
The Kamakhya-Puri special will have stoppages in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Howrah, Malda, New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, it said.
The train will leave Kamakhya at 11.45 pm every Thursday from June 24 and will leave from Puri at 10.05 pm every Saturday from June 26.
On Thursday, the ECoR had announced a special weekly train between Puri and Kamakhya from June 20.
